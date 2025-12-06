14 Class XI students held for attacking senior in TN's Kumbakonam

Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu), Dec 6 (PTI) A Class XII student of a government school at Patteeswaram near here was seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked by a group of Class XI students, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Government Arignar Anna Model Higher Secondary School.

There have reportedly been frequent quarrels between Class XI and Class XII students in recent days, police said.

On Friday, a clash broke out between students of the two classes at Therodum Keezhaveethi in Patteeswaram. In the melee, more than 14 Class XI students allegedly assaulted a Class XII student and hit him on the head with a wooden rod, leaving him seriously injured, according to police.

On learning about the incident, the injured boy’s parents rushed to the school, rescued him and took him to the Kumbakonam Government Hospital, a police official said.

After first aid, he was referred to a private hospital in Thanjavur for further treatment, he added.

Patteeswaram Police have lodged the 14 students in a juvenile home and are questioning them further.