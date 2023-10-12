14 contractors blacklisted for non-completion of water scheme works in Raigad

Alibaug, Oct 12 (PTI) The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Raigad Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has blacklisted 14 contractors of the Jal Jeevan Mission over non-completion of water supply works, officials said.

Work orders for 26 schemes given to them have been cancelled as some of them were not completed and some not even started, a release issued by Zilla Parishad CEO Dr Bharat Bastewad on Wednesday said, adding these contractors have been blacklisted for one year.

Henceforth, if there is a delay in the works or the work is not done in proper way, the Raigad ZP CEO will take action in all such cases, the release said.

Bastewad held a meeting on Wednesday after a review of the works done under the scheme, including tap connections provided to houses.

The cancelled work orders include some of those in Panvel, Karjat, Mahad, Alibaug, Murud and Uran areas, the release said.

A new tender notice has been published by the Raigad Zilla Parishad. PTI COR GK