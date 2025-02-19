14-day India-Egypt joint special forces exercise Cyclone-III underway in Bikaner

Jaipur: Indian and Egyptian troops are undergoing rigorous combat conditioning and tactical training under the ongoing joint special forces exercise Cyclone-III at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Bikaner, officials said on Wednesday.

The military drill is aimed at strengthening joint operational capabilities, defence spokesperson Col Amitabh Sharma said in a release.

The third edition of 14-day exercise, which started on February 10, includes joint training on close quarter battle (CQB) drills, survival techniques, demolition training and combat medical skills, among others, he said.

"High-intensity drills being carried out in the exercise have been designed to enhance the soldiers' ability to respond effectively to complex operational scenarios, particularly in desert and semi-desert terrain," the spokesperson added.

The joint training sessions emphasised agility, endurance and precision, ensuring that both contingents operate seamlessly as a cohesive force in real-world combat situations.

The exercise also provides a unique opportunity to showcase India's indigenous defence capabilities and the Egyptian contingent gains first-hand exposure to India's cutting-edge military technology and weapon systems, he said.

"Such collaborations not only enhance tactical capabilities but also deepen diplomatic and military ties between the two nations, " he said.

The exercise will culminate in an intense 48-hour validation phase, during which both contingents will conduct simulated counter-terrorism operations.

The final phase is designed to rigorously test the troops' ability to plan and execute tactical manoeuvres in high-pressure environments. This segment will see soldiers executing joint tactical drills, neutralising simulated threats and applying their learned skills in a realistic operational setting.

"Exercise Cyclone-III stands as a symbol of India and Egypt's enduring defence cooperation and shared commitment to counter-terrorism and regional security. This high-intensity exercise is a testament to the strong strategic partnership between India and Egypt, reinforcing military cooperation and enhancing inter-operability between the two nations' elite forces, " the spokesperson said.