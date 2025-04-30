Safety lapses exposed as 14 die in Kolkata hotel fire; Mamata orders probe

Kolkata: A devastating fire that swept through a budget hotel in the congested Burrabazar area in central Kolkata claimed 14 lives and left 13 others injured, triggering a political blame game, besides calling for accountability over lax fire safety norms.

The blaze broke out around 8:10 PM on Tuesday in the six-storey Rituraj Hotel in Mecchua, housing 88 guests across 42 rooms.

Within minutes, flames and thick smoke engulfed the building, trapping several people, many of whom were asleep or had just returned.

"Most of those who died were trapped inside and could not escape the thick smoke," a fire department officer said, adding that many of the victims succumbed to suffocation.

A few reportedly jumped from upper floors in a desperate bid to escape.

The deceased included 11 men, one woman, and two children. Among them were a male toddler aged 3 years and a 10-year-old girl, both from Tamil Nadu.

Kolkata Police said nine of the 14 victims had been identified till Wednesday evening.

The victims hailed from Bihar, Odisha, UP, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service, and it took nearly 10 hours to douse the flames.

Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes of horror – flames leaping out of windows, terrified guests screaming for help, and several people jumping from windows as thick black smoke choked the interiors.

Firefighters used ladders and ropes to rescue several guests, even as visibility was reduced to near zero by the smoke.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, who visited the injured in hospital, said, “The police are in touch with the families. Arrangements are being made to hand over the bodies.” Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and State Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose initially put the toll at 15, but later revised the number to 14 after cross-verification with hospitals and rescue teams.

“There was some confusion. But after verification, the number has been corrected to 14. That is the confirmed figure we have at the moment,” Verma said.

However, Hakim continued to assert that the death toll stood at 15.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but preliminary findings point to gross negligence and violation of fire safety norms by the hotel management.

"The hotel violated multiple safety regulations. The only staircase was blocked, and ventilation points were sealed due to an under-construction, illegal dance bar on the same floor, which severely hampered evacuation efforts," a senior fire official said.

Minister Sujit Bose confirmed that the hotel had defunct fire alarms and sprinklers.

“This is a clear case of negligence. The hotel had no active fire safety systems in place,” he said.

Director General of Fire Services Ranvir Kumar revealed that the hotel’s fire safety clearance had expired in 2022.

“An FIR has been filed, and the hotel owners are absconding,” he said.

A section of officials indicated that a brazen disregard for mandatory firefighting measures in some commercial establishments and persistent lapses by regulatory authorities led to this latest disaster.

The incident has drawn parallels with previous tragedies like the Stephen Court fire in March 2010 that killed 43, and the AMRI Hospital blaze in December 2011, which claimed over 90 lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia for the victims’ families.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the PMO posted on X.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she monitored the rescue operation throughout the night.

“My heart goes out to the victims of the fire incident that took place at a private hotel (Rituraj) in Burra Bazar area.... Fourteen died eventually in total because there were combustible materials stored inside. Investigation has been ordered,” Banerjee wrote on X.

The state government announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

An SIT was formed by Kolkata Police to probe the exact cause and identify those responsible.

The tragedy also triggered political slugfests, with the opposition BJP launching scathing attacks on the TMC government.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the CM for continuing with the inauguration of Jagannath Dham in Digha while the fire raged in Kolkata.

“Yesterday, a devastating fire in the Mechhua area of Burrabazar claimed the lives of more than 14 innocent people. Many more are battling for their lives. Yet, the chief minister chose to remain silent and continued with her religious event in Digha,” he said in a statement.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh called out the government’s failure to act on unsafe buildings.

Left Front too joined in the criticism, demanding action against the hotel owner and stronger enforcement of safety regulations.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee expressed grief over the incident.

“The state administration, along with volunteers from various organisations, is making every effort to support those affected and to ensure effective relief and rehabilitation. In this difficult hour, we stand in unwavering solidarity with all those impacted,” he posted on X.