14 dead in Kolkata hotel blaze; PM announces ex gratia, CM orders probe

Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) A massive fire that tore through a budget hotel in the congested Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar in central Kolkata on Tuesday night claimed at least 14 lives and left 13 injured, triggering a political blame game and calls for accountability.

The fire broke out around 7:30 PM in the six-storey Rituraj Hotel and quickly engulfed the building, trapping several of the 88 guests staying in 42 rooms at the time, officials said.

"Most of those who died were trapped inside and could not escape the thick smoke," a senior officer of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said.

The majority of the victims died due to suffocation, while a few reportedly jumped off upper floors in panic.

The deceased included 11 men, a woman and two children.

All 14 bodies have been identified, Mayor Firhad Hakim said after visiting the injured on Wednesday.

He said arrangements were being made to hand over the bodies to the victims' families.

Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose initially confirmed 15 fatalities, but later revised the toll to 14 after cross-verification with hospitals and rescue agencies.

"The initial reports mentioned 15 casualties. There was some confusion. But after verification, the number has been corrected to 14. That is the confirmed figure we have at the moment," Verma told reporters.

However, Hakim maintained that 15 had died.

"All the deceased have been identified and police are in touch with the families," he said.

Ten fire tenders were deployed, and after nearly 10 hours of intense firefighting, the blaze was brought under control in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Eyewitnesses described chilling scenes of horror — flames leaping from windows, guests screaming for help, and some people jumping off from windows to escape the blaze.

Firefighters used ladders and ropes to rescue dozens of trapped guests as thick black smoke billowed from the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but new inputs indicate gross negligence and flouting of fire safety norms by the hotel.

"The hotel allegedly violated multiple safety regulations. The only staircase was blocked, and ventilation points were sealed due to an under-construction, illegal dance bar on the same floor, which severely hampered evacuation efforts," a senior fire department official said.

Bose confirmed that the hotel had defunct fire alarms and sprinklers.

"This is a clear case of negligence. The hotel had no active fire safety systems in place," the minister said.

Director General of Fire Services Ranvir Kumar said the hotel's fire safety clearance had expired in 2022.

"An FIR has been filed, and the hotel owners are absconding," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance for the families of the victims.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolences and confirmed the death toll at 14.

"My heart goes out to the victims of the fire incident that took place at a private hotel (Rituraj) in Burra Bazar area. I monitored the rescue and firefight operations throughout the night and mobilised maximal fire brigade services in the area. Fourteen died eventually in total because there were combustible materials stored inside. Investigation has been ordered," Banerjee posted on X.

The chief minister said the state government would provide Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Following the incident, Kolkata Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the political temperature soared over the tragedy, with BJP leaders attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar accused Chief Minister Banerjee of insensitivity for continuing with the inauguration of the Jagannath Dham in Digha while the fire tragedy was unfolding in Kolkata.

"Yesterday, a devastating fire in the Mechhua area of Burrabazar claimed the lives of more than 14 innocent people. Many more are battling for their lives. Yet, the chief minister chose to remain silent and continued with her religious event in Digha," Majumdar said in a statement.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh also slammed the government, recalling previous fire tragedies like the 2010 Stephen Court and 2011 AMRI Hospital infernos.

"How many more lives must be lost before the government acts on unsafe buildings in Kolkata?" he asked.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee expressed sorrow over the incident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the swift recovery of those injured. The state administration, along with volunteers from various organisations, is making every effort to support those affected and to ensure effective relief and rehabilitation. In this difficult hour, we stand in unwavering solidarity with all those impacted," he wrote on X.

