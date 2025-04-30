14 dead in Kolkata hotel blaze; PM announces ex gratia, CM orders probe, BJP hits out at Mamata

Kolkata: At least 14 people were killed when a massive fire swept through a low-cost hotel in the congested Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar in central Kolkata, police said on Wednesday.

Most of the deceased lost their lives reportedly due to suffocation, and the blaze also left 13 others injured, officials said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma initially confirmed 15 fatalities but later revised the number to 14 after cross-checking with hospitals and rescue records.

"The initial reports mentioned 15 casualties. There was some confusion. But after verification, the number has been corrected to 14. That is the confirmed figure we have at the moment," Verma told reporters.

The fire, which was first spotted around 7:30 PM on Tuesday, quickly turned the four-storey building into a furnace.

Of the 14 deceased, 11 were men, the police said.

Eight have been identified so far. A woman and two children - a boy and a girl - were among the deceased, an officer said.

The cause of death in most cases was suffocation, while a few may have died after jumping from the upper floors of the hotel in panic.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror as flames leapt through windows and thick black smoke choked the corridors.

Trapped guests screamed for help, while some jumped from windows to escape the inferno. Firefighters, aided by ladders and ropes, pulled out scorched survivors as cries rang out from the engulfed structure.

Ten fire tenders were deployed, and after nearly 10 hours of intense firefighting, the blaze was brought under control early Wednesday morning, the state Fire and Emergency Services Department said.

A senior officer said the Rituraj Hotel, a low-cost lodging facility, had 88 guests staying in 42 rooms at the time of the fire incident.

"Most of those who died were trapped inside and could not escape the thick smoke," the officer said, adding, "A forensic team will examine the site, which has been cordoned off for investigation".

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose also initially said that 15 people had died in the fire, but later corrected the toll to 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance to the victims' families.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also confirmed the death toll at 14 and ordered a thorough investigation.

Banerjee said she had monitored the rescue operations throughout the night and blamed the presence of combustible materials inside the building for the rapid spread of the fire.

"My heart goes out to the victims of the fire incident that took place at a private hotel (Rituraj) in Burra Bazar area. I monitored the rescue and firefight operations throughout the night and mobilised maximal fire brigade services in the area. 14 died eventually in total because there were combustible materials stored inside. Investigation has been ordered.

"My condolences to the victim families and solidarity for all affected," Banerjee posted on X.

She added that the state government would provide an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured.

"Continuing to monitor the fallout of the unfortunate fire incident at a private hotel (Rituraj) in the Burra Bazar area and appreciate the Fire Services' and police efforts in rescuing around 99 persons from out of most adverse circumstances. Also thankful to the local people for their cooperation and help in rescue operations. It has been preliminarily reported to me that those who died were victims of suffocation/ jumping etc. Further investigations are going on," she wrote on X.

Following the incident, the Kolkata Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cause of the fire and any lapse in safety.

Union Minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar accused the CM of insensitivity for continuing with an inauguration ceremony of the Jagannath Dham in Digha even as the fire tragedy unfolded in Kolkata.

"Yesterday, a devastating fire in the Mechhua area of Burrabazar claimed the lives of more than 14 innocent people. Many more are battling for their lives. Yet, the chief minister chose to remain silent and continued with her religious event in Digha," Majumdar said in a strongly worded statement.

"This exposes her lack of empathy and the failure of her administration. While helpless citizens were trapped in flames and dying in pain, the CM was busy exploiting religion for political gain. Her year-round appeasement and election-time religious posturing have once again taken precedence over governance," he alleged.

Majumdar also urged BJP workers across the state to come forward with relief efforts and pledged personal support to the affected families.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the swift recovery of those injured. The state administration, along with volunteers from various organisations, is making every effort to support those affected and to ensure effective relief and rehabilitation. In this difficult hour, we stand in unwavering solidarity with all those impacted," he posted on X.