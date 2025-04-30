14 dead in Kolkata hotel fire; PM announces ex gratia, CM orders probe

Kolkata: A massive fire at a private hotel in the congested Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar in central Kolkata claimed the lives of 14 people, including a woman and two children, police said on Wednesday.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and state Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose had initially stated that 15 people were killed in the fire that broke out on Tuesday evening at the low-cost Rituraj Hotel on Tuesday evening.

Later, Verma revised the toll to 14, stating that earlier there was confusion over the number of deaths.

“The initial reports mentioned 15 casualties. There was some confusion. But after verification, the number has been corrected to 14. That is the confirmed figure we have at the moment,” Verma told reporters here.

Thirteen others sustained injuries in the blaze, according to a senior police officer.

Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also confirmed that the death toll was 14, and said that an investigation had been ordered into the incident.

“My heart goes out to the victims of the fire incident that took place at a private hotel (Rituraj) in Burra Bazar area. I monitored the rescue and firefight operations throughout the night and mobilised maximal fire brigade services in the area. 14 died eventually in total because there were combustible materials stored inside. Investigation has been ordered. My condolences to the victim families and solidarity for all affected,” Banerjee posted on the social media platform.

According to police, the deceased include 11 men, and of them, eight have been identified so far.

A boy, a girl, and a woman were also among those who lost their lives. The hotel had 88 guests in 42 rooms at the time of the incident, the police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A forensic team is set to examine the site, which has been cordoned off for investigation," the officer said.

The fire was first reported around 7:30 PM on Tuesday.

Ten fire tenders were deployed, and after nearly 10 hours, the blaze was brought under control early Wednesday morning, according to the state Fire and Emergency Services Department.

“There were 15 fatalities in last night’s fire. Eight of the deceased have been identified,” Bose told PTI before the revised toll was confirmed by police.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Kolkata Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the chief minister for her alleged "insensitivity" in continuing with a day-long inauguration programme of Jagannath Dham in Digha in Purba Medinipur district even as the fire tragedy was unfolding in the state capital.

“Yesterday, a devastating fire in the Mechhua area of Burrabazar claimed the lives of more than 14 innocent people. Many more are battling for their lives. Yet, the chief minister chose to remain silent and continued with her religious event in Digha,” Majumdar said in a strongly worded statement.

“This exposes her lack of empathy and the failure of her administration. While helpless citizens were trapped in flames and dying in pain, the CM was busy exploiting religion for political gain. Her year-round appeasement and election-time religious posturing have once again taken precedence over governance,” he alleged.

Majumdar called on BJP workers across the state to mobilise relief efforts and support the victims’ families.

“I will personally stand by the affected families and oversee our party's involvement in the rescue and relief operations,” he added.