14 DJ operators booked for causing noise pollution during Ganesh idol immersion, Barawafat processions in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Police here on Saturday booked 14 DJ operators for allegedly causing noise pollution by playing loud music during Ganesh idol immersion and Barawafat processions, an official said on Saturday.

The Ganesh idol immersion procession was taken out on September 28 and the Barawafat procession on September 29.

During Ganesh idol immersion and Barawafat processions, DJ operators violated norms by installing sound boxes that were many times bigger than the capacity of vehicles carrying them and played "very loud" music using "excessive woofers and loudspeakers", affecting public health, police said in a statement issued late on Saturday night.

"A case has been registered against 14 DJ operators and their owners," it said.

"Due to the large number of woofers/DJ sound machines being fitted on DJ vehicles against the standards, there was damage to power lines, poles and public property. Strict legal action will be taken against the concerned DJ operators and their owners," it added.

Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Ajay Kumar Seth said the case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Katra police outpost in-charge Mahesh Kumar Singh.

They have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or more) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

They have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

During the processions, several government properties were damaged, electricity supply and Wi-Fi services were disrupted at many places and traffic movement was disrupted for hours due to jams, affecting emergency services and many ambulances, the SHO said.

Seth said the case will be investigated and action will be taken against those booked accordingly. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV