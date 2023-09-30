14 DJ operators booked for causing noise pollution during Ganesh idol immersion procession in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Police here on Saturday booked 14 DJ operators for allegedly causing noise pollution by playing loud music during a Ganesh idol immersion procession, an official said on Saturday.

The procession was taken out on September 28.

Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Ajay Kumar Seth said the case has been registered against 14 DJ operators on the basis of a complaint lodged by Katra police outpost in-charge Mahesh Kumar Singh.

They have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or more) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

They have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

During the idol immersion procession on September 28, Seth said, several DJs and woofers mounted on vehicles, due to their huge size, caused damage to electric wires and poles.

Several other government properties were also damaged, electricity supply and Wi-Fi services were disrupted at many places and traffic movement was disrupted for hours due to jams, also affecting emergency services and many ambulances, the SHO said.

He said the case will be investigated and action will be taken against those booked accordingly. PTI COR NAV MNK DIV DIV