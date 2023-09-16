14 drug peddlers including foreigners held in Karnataka, narcotic substances worth over Rs 7.83 cr seized

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (PTI) The Anti Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police on Saturday said they have arrested 14 drug peddlers including foreign nationals and those from other states, and have seized banned narcotics substances worth over Rs 7.83 crore.

The Anti Narcotics Wing officials and staff in the last one week had booked seven cases following swift action in various police station limits of the city like -- Vartur, Banashankari, Vidyaranyapura, Cottonpet and Kadugodi.

In these cases, a total of 14 drug peddlers have been arrested, which includes three foreign nationals, four each from Orissa and Kerala, and three from Bengaluru, police said.

An estimated Rs 7,83,70,000 worth banned narcotics substances have been seized from them including -- 182 kg ganja, 1.450 kg hashish oil, 16.2 gram MDMA crystals, 135 Ecstasy pills, 1 kg Mephedrone white powder, 870 grams Mephedrone crystals, 80 gram Cocaine, 230 gram MDMA Ecstasy powder.

Also, eight mobile phones, two cars, one scooter, and weighing machines are among other things that have been seized from them. PTI KSU KSU KH