14 flights diverted as rains lash Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) As many as 14 incoming flights at the Mumbai Airport were diverted to different airports on Wednesday due to heavy rains, an airport official said here.

Of these, nine flights were of IndiGo alone which were not given clearance to land in the city due to the inclement weather, the official said.

Of the remaining flights which were instructed by the ATC to divert to other airports, two were of Vistara and one each was of Air India, Akasa and Gulf Air.

Seven of the diverted flights were instructed to land in Hyderabad, four at Ahmedabad, two at Mopa Airport in Goa and one at Udaipur, the official added.

The city is witnessing heavy showers since afternoon, leading to waterlogging and disruption of traffic. PTI IAS KRK