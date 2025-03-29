14 foreigners arrested in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay in India

Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) Fourteen foreign nationals, including five women, were arrested in Navi Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly living in the country illegally, an official said.

The foreigners, belonging to the African nations of Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda, were taken into custody from Jahugaon in the Vashi area, he said.

Police have seized Rs 2,03,500 cash from the arrested persons and recovered liquor worth over Rs 90,000 from the place where they were staying, the official said.

He said that police are also on the lookout for one Pankaj Joshi, who allegedly gave his house on rent to the foreigners without following set procedures and regulations. PTI COR NR