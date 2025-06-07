14 girls rescued from orchestra groups in Bihar's Gopalganj, one held

Gopalganj (Bihar), Jun 7 (PTI) Police rescued 14 girls, who were subjected to exploitation and forced to dance in orchestra groups, following searches at different locations in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, officials said.

Most of the rescued girls are residents of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, they said.

The police have also arrested one Rakesh Singh, an orchestra operator, in connection with the incident.

"Acting on a piece of specific information, the district police and members of an NGO jointly conducted searches at different locations in Barauli, Machrihatta and Ratansarai localities and rescued 14 minor girls, who were subjected to exploitation and forced to dance in orchestra groups," a statement issued by the district police said.

"Raids were conducted on Friday, after which the police arrested an orchestra operator, Rakesh Singh, in this regard. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing," it said.

Efforts are on to catch other orchestra operators also involved in crime, the statement added.