Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case after 14 goats were stolen from a farm in Ulve area, an official said on Friday.

Some unidentified persons took away the goats, worth Rs 1.4 lakh, in the early hours of Thursday, said the station house officer at Nhava Sheva police station.

The complainant rears sheep and goats at his farm in Ulve, he said, adding that a case under Indian Penal Code section 380 (theft) has been registered. PTI COR NR