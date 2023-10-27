14 Gurugram Police officers suspended after Haryana minister's instructions

Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) City police here has suspended 14 investigation officers after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's call to suspend IOs over alleged delay in taking action in some cases, police said.

Advertisment

The suspension orders for the 14 officers were given on Thursday evening. More officers are likely to be suspended soon, according to police.

The home minister had a phone conversation with the state director general of police on Wednesday, asking him to immediately suspend 372 officers across the state for their failure to dispose of FIRs pending for over a year, according to sources.

The conversation was preceded by a letter by Vij to the DGP on Monday asking for suspension of the IOs.

Advertisment

A total of 60 policemen out of the 372 identified for suspension were identified to be from Gurugram district.

After an inquiry by the police, Deepak Gahlawat, DCP (Headquarters) on Thursday evening suspended 14 investigation officers. Action against rest of the IOs will also be taken soon, a senior police officer said.

The 14 officers suspended included: ASI Karmbir of DLF Phase-3 police station, ASI Om Prakash of Heli Mandi police station, PSI Dharmender, SI Narpal of Sector 14 police station, ASI Jagdish of Sector 10A police station, ASI Mahavir, ASI Ashok, ASI Sandeep, ASI Dharmbir of Palam Vihar police station, ASI Rajesh of Ssector 53 police station, ASI Anil and Rupesh of Farrukhnagar police station, ASI Ashok of Badshahpur police station and ASI Subhash, posted in Sector 39 crime unit, police said. PTI COR SKY SKY