14-hour Andaman bandh called on Feb 16 over proposed deemed university move

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 15 (PTI) A 14-hour bandh across Andaman and Nicobar Islands was called on Monday to protest the proposal to establish a deemed university and the planned affiliation of seven government colleges under it, replacing their existing affiliation with Pondicherry University, organisers said on Saturday.

The shutdown, scheduled from 6 am to 8 pm, has been called by the Joint Action Forum Against Deemed University, a conglomerate of over 100 organisations, including tours and travels associations, hotel and trade bodies, shop owners’ groups, transport unions, NGOs and several political parties, barring the BJP.

Forum representatives said the agitation seeks to safeguard the academic interests of island students and ensure continuity and recognition of degrees currently awarded under Pondicherry University. A delegation of the forum is scheduled to meet senior administrative authorities on February 16 to submit a charter of demands, including withdrawal of the proposed move.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (South Andaman) Shweta K Sugathan said the intimation letter submitted by the Joint Action Forum regarding the bandh had been rejected, and warned that action would be taken against any unlawful activity.

District Magistrate of South Andaman, Poorva Garg, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the district.

The forum, however, maintained that the bandh would be peaceful and voluntary, without coercion, and that essential passenger movement would not be affected.

The forum claimed that a majority of islanders opposed bringing the existing government colleges under the proposed Deemed University framework.

The BJP, in a statement, expressed support for the proposed deemed university, stating that it would strengthen higher education opportunities in the islands.