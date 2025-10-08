14 illegal foreign nationals picked for deportation from Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Fourteen foreign nationals, 11 from Nigeria, two from Ivory Coast, and one from Bangladesh, have been deported for illegally staying in India, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The action was part of a crackdown by the Dwarka district police against foreign nationals residing without valid visas.

According to police, the apprehended foreign nationals were found to be overstaying or living in India without proper travel documents.

After verification, they were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation.

All 14 were sent to a detention centre pending deportation formalities.