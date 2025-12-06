14 IndiGo flights cancelled at Ranchi Airport

Ranchi, Dec 6 (PTI) IndiGo Airlines cancelled 14 flights at Ranchi airport on Saturday, officials said.

Airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI that 14 scheduled flights of IndiGo were cancelled and five flights were delayed on Saturday.

"Out of a total of 36 scheduled flights of IndiGo at Ranchi Airport, a total of 14 flights (seven incoming and seven outgoing) were cancelled, while five flights were delayed," said Kumar.

"We are sharing the immediate flight status of the IndiGo flights on the social media handle of Ranchi Airport and also increased a counter especially for IndiGo flights to help refund and reschedule flights of passengers," added Kumar.

The official said that there already existed two counters for IndiGo flights at the airport, and now there are a total of three counters for IndiGo flights.

On Friday, nearly 18 incoming and an equal number of outgoing flights of IndiGo were cancelled during the day.

"It is basically due to crew and pilot shortage owing to the new rules for mandatory rest period for crew members and pilots. Talks are going on at the highest level, and things will be resolved soon," he said.

IndiGo cancelled over 800 flights on Saturday, the fifth day of the ongoing crisis, even as the government imposed a cap on airfares and directed the airline to process all refunds by Sunday evening. PTI ANB RG