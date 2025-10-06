14 injured after bus overturns in Jharkhand''s Koderma

Koderma, Oct 6 (PTI) Fourteen people were injured on Monday after a private bus overturned in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, police said.

The accident took place around 4.30 am when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle near Angar More under Satgawan police station limits, they said.

Saurabh Kumar Sharma, the officer-in-charge of Satgawan police station, said, "The bus with 25 passengers was going to Ranchi from Satgawan. The driver suddenly lost control, causing the accident. The injured were sent to the community health centre in Satgawan for treatment." Of those, 11 injured were later referred to the Sadar Hospital, Koderma, for better treatment, he said.