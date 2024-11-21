14 injured as tempo hits bus on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Fourteen persons were injured after a tempo hit a private bus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 3 am when the bus carrying 11 persons was on way to Mumbai from Sangola.

The brakes of a tempo transporting chickens failed following which the vehicle hit the bus from behind, the official said.

The bus veered off the highway, overturned and fell into a 20-foot-deep ditch on the roadside, he said.

Eleven persons onboard the bus, including the driver, and three tempo occupants were injured, the official said.

The bus passengers were later rescued. They were treated for minor injuries at a civic-run hospital in Khopoli and later allowed to go.

The three tempo occupants received serious injuries. They were undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital in Kalamboli near Panvel, the official said.

The Khopoli police were conducting a probe into the incident, the official added. PTI ZA GK