14 injured as two school buses collide in Koothattukulam

Kochi, Oct 16 (PTI) Around 14 people, including several students, sustained minor injuries after two school buses collided at Koothattukulam here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 pm at Kotholipeedika when the buses of St Philomena’s Public School and Junior College, Elanji, and St Kuriakose Public School, Njeezhoor, Kaduthuruthy, collided at a traffic junction.

According to police, the collision occurred when one of the buses was entering the main road and struck another bus approaching from the opposite direction. The front portions of both vehicles were damaged due to the impact.

Police said that two drivers and 12 students from both buses suffered minor injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Other buses were arranged to transport the remaining students safely home. Koothattukulam police later cleared the vehicles from the road and restored traffic in the area. PTI TBA TBA ADB