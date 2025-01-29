14 IPS officers transferred in HP; SPs of four districts changed

Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers along with one Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officer, changing the Superintendent of Police (SP) of four districts.

As per the orders issued by the government late Thursday evening, Gaurav Singh, Solan SP, has been transferred to Shimla on the same post. He will be replacing Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, who was recently promoted to the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). Gandhi, meanwhile, has been sent at the disposal of the Department of Personnel, Shimla.

The government has transferred Tiruamalaraju S D Varma, ADC to Governor, to Solan as SP. He will be replaced by Sandeep Kumar Bhardwaj, SP, State Human Rights Commission, Shimla, as ADC to Governor.

Sachin Hiremath, SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB), Mandi, has been asked to take up the Una posting as SP. Hiremath will replace Amit Yadav. Yadav has been directed to report to the Police Headquarters, Shimla.

Vinod Kumar, 2006-batch HPPS officer, presently serving as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Traffic Tourist and Railway (TTR), Shimla, has been transferred to Mandi as SP. He will be replacing Sakshi Verma, who herself has been transferred as SP, SV & ACB, in Mandi.

D K Chaudhary, Principal, Police Training College, Daroh, Kangra, has been transferred to the post of Inspector General of Police (IG) Armed Police & Training, Daroh, Kangra. As a result, Bimal Gupta, IG, SV & ACB, Shimla, has been relieved of this additional charge. However, the additional charge of the post of Principal, Police Training College, Daroh has been handed over to Soumya Sambasivan, IG (Northern Range), Dharamshala.

Apart from this, SP cybercrime Rohit Malpani, who was also recently promoted as DIG, has been posted as DIG Cybercrime in Shimla. Ramesh Chander Chhajta, SP (Leave Reserve), has been transferred as DIG, Prisons & Correctional Services, Shimla; Devakar Sharma, Commandant, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangalberi, as DIG, Intelligence & Security, Dharamshala.

Devakar Sharma will be replaced by Arvind Chaudhary, who is currently serving as SP (Leave Reserve) in Shimla. Abhishek Dular, IG, who is presently awaiting posting, has been transferred as IG, Communication & Technical Services, Shimla.