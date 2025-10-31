14 Jharkhand police officers honoured with 'Dakshata Padak'

Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) The 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' has been awarded to 14 officers and personnel of the Jharkhand Police on Friday for their exceptional contributions during a special anti-Naxal operation in Bokaro district.

The awardees of the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence 2025 include two IGs, two DIGs, one SP, two SIs, and six constables, an official said.

The awardees this year include IG Homkar Amol Vinukant, IG Operations Michael Raj S, DIG Indrajeet Mahatha, DIG Surendra Kumar Jha, SP Manoj Swargiary, Deputy Commandant Mithilesh Kumar, SI Jitendra Kumar, SI Mantu Kumar, Constable Dinbandhu Shekhar, Constable Paras Kumar Verma, Constable Vikas Karmakar, Constable Bhagirath Rajwar, Constable Shivnandan Hansda, and Constable Ajay Mehta.

The medal is given to recognise excellent work, promote high professional standards, and boost the morale of the concerned officials and officers in the fields of special operations, investigation, intelligence, and forensic science.

The award was instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, through a notification dated February 1, 2024. Since then, the medal under this has been announced on October 31 every year, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. PTI RPS RPS RG