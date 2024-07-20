14 kanwariyas injured after truck overturns in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Fourteen kanwariyas were injured when their truck overturned near a village here on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the police, one of the tyres of the truck burst and the vehicle overturned near Satheri village under Ratanpuri police station area in Muzaffarnagar district.

Circle Officer (crime) Ramashish Yadav said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The accident took place when they were on their way to Haridwar from Agra to collect water from Ganga.

The accident took place at around 8.30 am. The kanwariyas were travelling on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar route on a truck. One of the tyres of the truck burst and the vehicle overturned, Khatauli Circle Officer Ravi Shanker said.

The 14 kanwariyas are undergoing treatment. No loss of life has been reported so far, and the traffic-jam situation due to the accident has also been controlled, he said.