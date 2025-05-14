14 kg ganja seized from train at TN''s Erode junction

Erode (Tamil Nadu), May 14 (PTI) A total of 14 kg of ganja was seized from an abandoned bag in a compartment of an Express train at Erode Railway junction on Wednesday, said the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police.

The PEW said they had received intelligence about banned tobacco and ganja being smuggled on trains arriving from North Indian towns.

Following the tip-off, PEW personnel searched the Vivek Express, operating between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari.

During the search, they discovered the ganja hidden in several bags near the toilet in a general compartment.

The team made inquiries with a few passengers in the coach, but no one came forward to claim the bag.

No arrests were made, and the police registered a case, initiating an investigation into the matter. PTI COR SSK SSK ADB