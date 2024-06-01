14 kids rescued in anti-child labour campaign in Noida

Noida, Jun 1 (PTI) In a significant operation aimed at eradicating child labour, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police rescued 14 children on Saturday.

"The campaign targeted child labourers under the age of 18. During the operation, the AHTU team, in collaboration with the NGO Care For You, NGO Rising Together India, the DPO office and Child Line Noida conducted raids in the areas of Sector-82, Sector-110 and Gejha Sector-93 in Noida," said an official statement.

"They focused on hotels, roadside eateries (dhabas), furniture shops and other establishments where child labour was prevalent," it added.

A total of 14 children were rescued from these locations, according to the statement.

The police said that efforts were made to educate both the rescued children and their parents about the importance of not engaging children in labour and the value of education.

The parents were encouraged to ensure their children receive a proper education to secure a brighter future, they said.

The police and associated organizations also committed to providing free education to the rescued children, aiming to help them become responsible citizens contributing to the nation's growth, the statement added.