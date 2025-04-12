14 lakh houses to be built for eligible poor in Bihar in next 7-8 months: Shivraj

Patna, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that around 14 lakh pucca houses would be built under the PM Awas Yojana for the eligible poor in Bihar over the next seven to eight months.

Chouhan, who also holds the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare portfolio, said that a total of Rs 8,000 crore will be spent for building the houses.

"Altogether, 14 lakh new pucca houses will be built for the eligible poor in the state in the next seven to eight months," Singh said, after reviewing the work of the state Rural Development Department.

A total of 7.9 lakh pucca houses built under PM Awas Yojana were allotted to eligible beneficiaries in the state last year.

A sum of Rs 8,000 crore will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the poor people of the state for the purpose, he added.

"I am happy that all rural development schemes are being implemented well under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I congratulate the Bihar government for this," he said.

Accompanied by Union Minister for Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a resolve for 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) for which 'Viksit Bihar' is necessary and the NDA government in the state is working in close coordination with the Centre." He said that the number of 'Lakhpati Didis' has crossed more than three lakh in the state and a new target of making 20 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' has been set for this year.

Stating that April 24 is Panchayati Raj Diwas, the Union minister said that the PM will be in Bihar on that day.

A national conference of elected Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held on the occasion, Singh said, adding that schemes and projects will be dedicated to the people besides laying foundation stones for some other initiatives.

The review meeting was also attended by state ministers Mangal Pandey, Shrawan Kumar, Nitin Nabin, Lesi Singh and Kedar Prasad Gupta.

Besides, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena along with secretaries, principal secretaries, additional chief secretaries of the departments concerned were present in the meeting. PTI PKD ACD