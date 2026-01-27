14 lakh people visit Kolkata Book Fair in four days

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) An estimated 14 lakh people have visited the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair in four days since it was opened for the public on January 23, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The book fair, Asia's largest literary event, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 22, and it will be concluded on February 3.

On Monday - the Republic Day holiday - four lakh bibliophiles headed to the book fair, while the figure was the same 4 lakh on the previous day, a Sunday, Publishers and Booksellers Guild’s General Secretary Tridib Chatterjee said.

On January 24, 3.5 lakh people visited the fair, while the figure was Rs 2.5 lakh the previous date - the day of Saraswati Puja, another holiday.

“Going by the response till now, we are optimistic that the Kolkata Book fair 2026 will eçlipse last footfall of 27 lakh,” Chatterjee said. PTI SUS NN