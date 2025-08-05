14 'Lakhpati Didis' from UP to attend Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort as special guests

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Fourteen women from Uttar Pradesh, under the 'Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan', will attend the flag hoisting ceremony from the ramparts of the Red Fort as special guests during this year's Independence Day celebrations.

These women, who have become self-reliant through self-help groups under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be honoured by the Centre, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Among the 700 participants, invited from across the country to this year's Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh will have the highest representation, it said.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will host the group, with accommodation and food arrangements made by the Ministry of Defence. Two special representatives from the state will accompany them to Delhi.

Mission Director Deepa Ranjan said the initiative has enabled lakhs of rural women in the state to become economically self-reliant, running small-scale businesses such as making ghee, pickles, papad, and snacks.

"As many as 14 Lakhpati Didis selected from these inspirational women will witness the ceremony to be held at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15," Ranjan said in the statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will see the group off from Lucknow. The occasion, the statement added, is both a symbol of respect and recognition of the self-confidence and hard work of rural women in the state.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, women of the state are becoming economically, socially and mentally empowered. Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan has shown the path to poor rural women to become empowered entrepreneurs," Ranjan said.