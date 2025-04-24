14 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Fourteen members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) surrendered before the Telangana police on Thursday.

The Maoists belonging to different cadres, including two Area Committee Members (ACMs) surrendered before the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone-I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy, at Warangal Police Commissionerate, an official release said.

As many as 250 Maoists of various cadres, including a state committee member, surrendered before the police so far this year, the IGP said, adding 12 Maoists were arrested from January 2025 till date.

After learning about the welfare measures being taken up for surrendered Maoists, and also development and welfare schemes for tribal (Adivasi) people under 'Operation Cheyutha' programme by the police, the Maoists have been giving up arms and surrendering, the release said.

Most of the surrendered Maoists belong to neighbouring Chhattisgarh state, the senior police official said.

When asked about the joint combing operations in the Karregutta hillocks spread across the inter-state border, spanning across Chhattisgarh and Mulugu district of Telangana, the IGP told reporters that the operation was launched by the Chhattisgarh police forces, along with the CRPF.

The Telangana Police are not involved in the operation, he said.