14 members of banned CPI (Maoists) surrender before police in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Fourteen members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

They surrendered before the Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju after knowing about the welfare measures announced for the surrendered Maoists, a police release said.

They decided to surrender and lead a peaceful life with their family members also after knowing about the activities carried out by the police and CRPF for the welfare of tribal people through "Operation Cheyutha," it said.

At 'Atmeeya Sammelanam,' a meeting organised for the family members of the underground cadre and surrendered Maoists in Charla of the district in January this year, police officials informed them about the benefits of surrendering before police. As a result, a total of 44 Maoists have surrendered before the police during the last two months, the release said.

The SP appealed to the members of CPI(Maoists) who want to surrender and lead a normal life to contact their nearest police station or district higher officials through their family members, the release added.