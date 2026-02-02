14 migrant workers stranded in Dubai appeal to Jharkhand govt for safe return

Ranchi (PTI): Nearly 14 migrant workers from different districts of Jharkhand facing difficulties allegedly due to unpaid wages in Dubai have appealed to the state government for facilitating their safe return, an official said on Monday.

Team leader of the state migrant control cell, Shikha Lakra told PTI that they have been informed about the 14 migrant workers from Giridih, Hazaribag and Bokaro districts who have sent a video alleging that the private company has not paid wages and they are also being forced to work overtime.

"This is causing them difficulties in terms of accommodation and food. The stranded labourers have sent a video sharing their plight and appealing to the government for help. They sent the video to Sikandar Ali, who works for the welfare of migrant workers," said Lakra.

"We are trying to speak to the migrant workers and verify their documents to begin the process of talking with the Indian Embassy and UAE government officials for safe repatriation of the migrant workers," the official said.

Social activist Sikandar Ali has demanded that the central and state governments take concrete diplomatic steps for the safe return of the labourers.

"Migrant workers in the past have also been harassed overseas, and with a lot of difficulty, they have been brought home. Still the migrants continue to go overseas to earn a living," said Ali.

The workers who are stranded in Dubai include Roshan Kumar and Ajay Kumar (both from Sariya in Giridih), Rajesh Mahato and Ajay Kumar from Bagodar in Giridih, Daleshwar Mahato from Penk Narayanpur in Bokaro, Jageshwar Mahato and Phalendra Mahato from Khedadih, Baijnath Mahato from Siraiya, Dilip Mahato, Gangadhar Mahato, Triloki Mahato, Deepak Kumar from Basariya, Rohit Mahato and Seva Mahato from Gorhar (all in Hazaribag district).

"These workers had gone to Dubai in October 2025 to work on a transmission line project for a private company. They alleged they have not been paid salaries for three months," said Ali.