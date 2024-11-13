14-month-old Kenyan infant with rare blood disorder treated in Gurugram

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A 14-month-old infant from Kenya, diagnosed with Pearson Syndrome—one of the rarest blood disorders—has been successfully treated in Gurugram, authorities of a private hospital said.

A bone marrow transplant was performed at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, as baby Arianna, the infant, had suffered from severe anaemia since birth and had undergone numerous blood and platelet transfusions in Kenya, said Dr Vikas Dua, Principal Director and Head of Paediatric Haematology, Haemato-Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplant, who led the procedure.

Speaking about the case, Dua explained that Pearson Syndrome, caused by a mitochondrial DNA defect, leads to bone marrow failure, bleeding, gastrointestinal issues, poor growth, and stunted development.

Since Arianna did not have a sibling match or an unrelated donor, a stem cell transplant was conducted using her mother as a half-matched donor. The transplant was followed by a carefully planned chemotherapy regimen and extensive supportive care.

Regarding the condition, hospital authorities told PTI that the bone marrow transplant (BMT) procedure was conducted in September, and the baby was observed for proper recovery. “Baby Arianna has been doing well and has gained weight post-surgery,” they added.

Yash Rawat, Facility Director at Fortis Gurugram, highlighted the uniqueness of the case, noting that the survival rate for Pearson Syndrome is exceptionally low, with most children not surviving beyond their first year.

However, Baby Arianna has made progress, remaining free from transfusions and showing steady weight gain since the transplant.

"Due to the complexity and rarity of the condition, the team employed a multi-disciplinary approach, consulting with pediatric nephrologists, gastroenterologists, ophthalmologists, and ENT specialists, as Pearson Syndrome affects multiple organs, including the bone marrow and pancreas," he added.