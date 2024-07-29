14 Naxalites surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Jul 29 (PTI) As many as 14 Naxalites, one of them carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before senior officials from the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here, citing disappointment with atrocities committed by senior cadres and "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

They were active in the Usoor-Pamed, Bhairamgarh and Gangaloor area committees of Maoists, he said.

Among them, woman cadre Nagi Podiyam (38) was active as the head of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangthan (KAMS- a frontal wing of Maoists) in Marubadka village and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, the official said.

Podiyam was allegedly involved in murders, firing at police teams and damaging roads, he said.

The surrendered Naxalites will be provided facilities as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

With this, 137 Naxalites have quit violence, while 306 have been arrested in the district so far this year, Yadav said. PTI COR TKP ARU