14 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; 8 of them carry total Rs 16 lakh bounty

Sukma, May 13 (PTI) Fourteen Naxalites, eight of them carrying a collective reward of Rs 16 lakh, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a police official said.

The cadres, including five women, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials here citing disappointment with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities by ultras on local tribals, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

They said they were impressed by the 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the state government, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and new surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he said.

The cadres were active in the south Bastar division of Maoists, he said.

Of the surrendered cadres, Kuhram Bheema (37), Telam Hidma (35), Sodhi Sona (33) and five women - Madvi Pojje (30), Podiam Aayte (20), Madvi Mangdi (30), Madkam Hungi (25) and Rava Lakkhe (35) - were carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh each, he said.

District police, anti-Naxal cell, intelligence branch, CRPF and its elite unit CoBRA played a crucial role in their surrender, he said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said.

Last year, 792 Naxalites had surrendered in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Sukma.