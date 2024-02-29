14 people killed, 20 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in MP's Dindori district

Dindori: At least 14 people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned and fell into a deep valley in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a blind turn.

The vehicle then fell into a 40-50 feet deep valley. Fourteen people died on the spot while 20 others were injured, the official said.

The deceased included seven men, six women and a minor boy, as per the police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

The victims were returning to Amhai Devri from Masurghugri village in the district's Shahpura block after taking part in a programme, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Mukesh Avindra said.

After being alerted, Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra and Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel rushed to help the victims.

The injured persons were admitted to the Shahpura Community Health Centre for treatment.

Six of them were reported to be in serious condition, an official said, adding that two of them were referred to Jabalpur for treatment.

PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"The road accident in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured persons. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

मध्य प्रदेश के डिंडोरी में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस कठिन समय में संबल प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायल लोगों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 29, 2024

MP CM Yadav directed state cabinet minister Sampatiya Uikey to rush to Dindori for the relief work.

Senior Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath also expressed grief over the incident.