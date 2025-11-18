14 PG accommodations sealed in Bengaluru for violating SOP guidelines

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Fourteen paying guest accommodations here have been sealed by the Bengaluru East City Corporation for allegedly violating Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines.

In a statement, Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner D S Ramesh on Tuesday stated that, in the interest of public health and safety, instructions have been issued to the Health Department to take action against PG accommodations operating illegally without obtaining trade licenses and violating SOP norms within the corporation limits.

A special trade license enforcement campaign has also been initiated, he said.

Under the guidance of Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, a team led by Health Officer Dr Savita, along with medical officers and health inspectors, inspected several paying guest accommodations.

"Fourteen PGs operating commercial or non-residential activities in residential areas without complying with the conditions and regulations prescribed under the GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority) Act, 2024, were sealed," the Commissioner said.

According to the statement, a special trade license drive was conducted across all 17 ward offices of the Bengaluru East City Corporation from November 10 to 15.

"During this period, 466 business owners across the 17 wards paid a total of Rs 25,52,800 under the Single Window System and received their trade licenses on the same day of application, without any involvement of middlemen," the Commissioner added.

The Bengaluru East City Corporation has implemented a system enabling applicants to receive their trade licenses on the same day upon submitting required documents, such as the commercial shop rental agreement and electricity bill.

"Special camps were organised across all 17 wards and commercial zones to ensure transparent, fast, and citizen-friendly service delivery," Ramesh said.

Medical officers of health, health supervisors, senior health inspectors, and health inspectors from Mahadevapura and KR Puram divisions are actively engaged in enforcement against illegal PG operations and in executing the special trade license campaign, officials added. PTI AMP ROH