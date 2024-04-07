14 places identified as ‘drug hot spots’ in Jammu, efforts on to wipe out drug menace: Police

Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) Fourteen locations have been identified as ‘drug hot spots’ in Jammu, police on Sunday said, highlighting various efforts aimed at eliminating the drug menace in the city.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinod Kumar said that 71 cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered and 85 peddlers arrested along with large quantities of contraband substances, primarily heroin, so far this year.

“We have identified 14 locations as drug hot spots in the city and carried out 85 raids at these places besides increasing the presence of manpower. These locations were also brought under increased surveillance of district special branch officials,” the officer told reporters here.

He said that 13 notorious drug peddlers were booked under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in the past three months compared to a total of 24 last year.

“We have launched a two type strategy to tackle drug menace with primary focus to create awareness among people and secondly rehabilitation of drug addicted youth who are treated as victims," the SSP said.

"Police has recently opened a state-of-the-art drug rehabilitation centre which is equipped with all facilities and a qualified staff,” he added.

Seeking active support of people in eradicating the drug menace, he said even if any police personnel was found involved in drug peddling, strict action will be taken against such persons as per the prevalent laws.

“Of the total cases, police has busted the forward and backward linkages of 27 cases and attached three properties of notorious drug peddlers while similar action is on cards against others,” he said, adding the investigations have so far not revealed a direct link of narcotic smugglers across the border.

The SSP said the police are also keeping surveillance on former Over Ground Workers of terrorists to ensure that they are not recycled and get involved in narco-terrorism.

“There was no instance where drug smugglers used luxurious vehicles…in fact, most of the arrests were made from public transport,” he said.

He said that separate teams have been constituted in view of the Lok Sabha polls, while additional manpower have been deployed at checkpoints to ensure free and fair elections. PTI TAS AS AS