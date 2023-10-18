14 posing as bank officials held in Noida for duping loan seekers

Noida, Oct 18 (PTI) The Noida Police on Wednesday said they have arrested 14 members of a gang allegedly involved in duping people on pretext of helping them with loans after posing as representatives of leading banks.

The police have also seized Rs 11 lakh from the possession of the gang, which had been operating from its office in the industrial Sector 6 of the city, they said.

The fraud was busted on Tuesday by a team of Cyber Help Line and the officials of the local Phase 1 police station.

“Among those arrested is the gang leader Haseen, who has previously worked in an insurance company. Haseen had managed to get a database of people during his previous work and the same contacts were being used by the gang now to dupe innocent loan seekers,” a police official said.

“A total of 14 people, including Haseen, were arrested from the office and six key-paid mobile phones, four smartphones, 74 sheets of calling data and Rs 11 lakh cash were seized from the spot,” the official added.

The gang members, posing as employees of Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank, used to ask about people's requirement of mortgage loan against insurance policy and those who wanted it were asked to provide Aadhar Card, PAN Card, E-mail ID etc, according to the police.

After taking information from their victims, they would ask them for money on pretext of policy instalment, loan advance instalment, RTGS charges, file charges, for getting the loan approved, processing fees, etc and give them digital copy of fake loan approval through email and WhatsApp, the police added.

Others arrested have been identified as Vikas Sharma, Rajesh, Ashish, Waris Ali, Sohil, Salman, Ashutosh, Nisha, Sugra Fatma, Surbhi, Twinkle, Kusum and Khushboo, the police said.

An FIR in the case has been lodged against the accused under IPC provisions for cheating and under the Information Technology Act, the police added. PTI KIS NB NB