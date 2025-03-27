14 private member resolutions including 3 on statehood to be moved in J-K Assembly next month

Jammu, Mar 27 (PTI) A total of 14 private member resolutions, including three seeking restoration of statehood, will be moved in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly during the second part of the budget session next month, an official said.

The maiden budget session of the assembly post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories commenced in Jammu on March 3, having a total of 21 sittings as per the revised calendar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the first budget of his government on March 7. After the demands for grants, the budget was approved on March 25 with the passage of Appropriation Bills before the assembly went on a 12-day recess.

The legislative assembly will meet again from April 7 to 9 for the final part of the budget session. The House will also take up private member bills on April 8.

According to the bulletin issued by secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Manoj Kumar Pandit, seven each private members’ resolutions, the relative precedence whereof has been determined by ballot on March 25, would be taken up in the House on April 7 and 9.

Ruling National Conference members will move a total of 10 resolutions including the two related to the demand for restoration of statehood, independent members' two resolutions including the one on statehood restoration, and BJP and PDP members' one each.

Barring a few walkouts or marshalling out of some members on a few occasions, the assembly so far has not witnessed a single adjournment which was even highlighted by Chief Minister Abdullah on March 25. He had said “the House is in action today. It was peaceful until now” while referring to the ruckus over the issue of dailywagers. On April 7, National Conference member Qaisar Jamshaid Lone will move the resolution which reads "this House resolves that statehood be restored immediately as promised by the Central Government in the Parliament of India".

His party colleague Hilal Akbar Lone will move another resolution that says "this House impresses upon the Government of India to restore statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in order to fulfil the promise made by the Prime Minister in the Parliament".

Independent member Shabir Ahmad Kullay’s resolution reads, "This House stands united in its demand for the full restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and urges the Government of India to take immediate steps to fulfil this long-standing promise." PDP’s Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para is moving a resolution seeking complete ban on use of 'LNT, JCB, cranes, machines and heavy machines' for extraction of sand, riverbed mining and other mining activities in Jammu and Kashmir, while NC’s Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir is demanding measures to streamline the health care especially in the rural and far flung areas.

NC’s Ali Mohammad Sagar will demand steps to ensure the regularization of ‘Rehbar-e-Janglat’ (forest guides) and his party colleague Ali Mohammad Dar will ask for rectifying all the wrong entries made in the land records.

On April 9, NC’s Ajaz Ahmad Jan will move a private member's resolution to push for necessary steps to ensure the establishment of separate administrative structure, including creation of district offices, infrastructure development, and allocation of resources to promote the welfare of people of Pir Panjal region, comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts.

NC’s Bashir Ahmad Veeri demands an end to illegal or unscientific riverbed mining all across the rivulets, rivers and nullahs of Union Territory and protecting aquatic and ecological degradation due to these “unscientific activities”.

“Also, Karewa's, water bodies/wet lands needs to be demarcated and protected with firm resolve and determination. This House urges the Government to take immediate measures for environmental conservation, afforestation, sustainable development and disaster preparedness. This House further resolves for stricter regulations to curb pollution and protect natural resources, ensuring a sustainable future for the region," Veeri’s resolution reads.

BJP’s Rajiv Jasrotia, through his resolution, will highlight the need for construction of a tunnel from Bhora to Dhar Road and a tunnel at Mata Bala Sundari in Kathua district to boost connectivity.

Independent member Rameshwar Singh will seek extension of holiday to cover areas in Bani, Lohai Malhar, Basantgarh and Latti in Kathua on account of annual Kailash Kund Yatra.

NC’s Sajad Shaheen is going to move a resolution to recommend to the government to take immediate steps for the regularization of 18 residential colonies in Jammu district where people have been living for the last five decades to ensure planned development and access to essential civic amenities.

NC's Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir will also demand necessary measures to solve the unemployment problem of educated youth in the UT.