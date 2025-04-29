14 protesters held for throwing stones at police in Jharkhand Giridih

Giridih (Jharkhand), Apr 29 (PTI) At least 14 people were arrested for allegedly pelting police personnel with stones and locking a circle officer in his chamber during a protest in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, police said on Tuesday.

Two police personnel and a block development officer were injured in the clash outside the office of the circle officer (CO) in Tisri area on Monday.

“An FIR was lodged against 14 named individuals after the incident. All 14 have been arrested. Video footage is still being reviewed, and action will be taken against anyone else found guilty,” Khorimahua Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad told PTI.

The protesters allegedly locked Tisri Circle Officer Akhilesh Prasad in his chamber when he arrived at the office around 11 am on Monday.

The agitators, under the banner of the Kisan Janata Party (KJP), have been staging a dharna since March 20 outside the circle office, demanding certified copies of "Register Two", a record of land ownership and other details for a specific plot.

The protest turned violent on Monday. When the police arrived to free the circle officer, the protesters allegedly threw stones at them. The police then resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the agitators.

The KJP claimed that several of their members were also injured in the incident and are being treated at a local hospital.

“If someone purchases land, the owner cannot claim the land until it is registered in Register two. But the circle officer has been reluctant in providing the certified copy,” a KJP member claimed. PTI SAN NN