14 students injured as school bus overturns in South Goa

Panaji: Fourteen students were injured, four of them seriously, after a school bus overturned in South Goa on Thursday morning, a senior police official said.

The incident took place near Balli village when the bus carrying 34 students was on its way to Cuncolim United Higher Secondary School, he said.

The bus veered off the main road and entered a field before turning turtle, he said. The bus was sanctioned to the school as part of the ‘Bal Rath’ programme of the state government.

Four students were seriously injured and were shifted to the state-run District Hospital in Margao town, the official said. Their condition is stable, he said, adding that ten more students received minor injuries.

Citing preliminary investigations, the police said that the steering wheel of the bus got locked due to some reason and it went off the road and overturned in a nearby field.