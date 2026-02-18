14 suspected drug traffickers arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Feb 18 (PTI) Fourteen suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted in the Ichak, Lohsinghna and Barkagaon police station areas, and arrests were made, they said.

A total of 129.72 gram of brown sugar was seized in the operation, they added.

"The value of the seized brown sugar is estimated to be Rs 18 lakh," said Additional SP Amit Kumar.

A total of 12 vehicles, including two SUVs, were seized during the raids, he said.

Among those arrested were identified as Bablu Kumar of Korrah, Irfan Ansari of Lohsinghna, Ahsan Khan of Katkamsandi, and Rahul Kumar Mehta of Padma.

Kumar said raids were continuing and more arrests are likely to be made.