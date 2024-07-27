14 terror attacks in J-K since new govt took office at Centre: Priyanka

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed concern over the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and called for strict and decisive steps against terrorism.

Her remarks came after a soldier was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of one soldier being martyred and 4 soldiers getting injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely saddening." "May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," the Congress general secretary said.

"After the formation of the new government at the Centre, 14 terrorist attacks have taken place in the last 49 days in which 15 soldiers have been martyred. This is a matter of great concern for the country," she said.

There is a need to take "strict and decisive" steps against terrorism, Priyanka Gandhi said.