14 tourists from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur stranded in Kathmandu

Chhatarpur, Sep 10 (PTI) At least 14 people from four families in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh are stranded in Kathmandu amid anti-government protests and violence in Nepal.

The group, which includes women and children, was visiting the Pashupatinath temple. The hotel where they are staying has run out of food, a member of the group said in a video statement on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said efforts were underway to ensure their safe return.

Nidhiraj Agarwal, who is part of the group of tourists, said in a video released from Hotel Ganga Sagar in Kathmandu that the four business families from Chhatarpur had travelled to Nepal in two vehicles.

"There are a total of 14 people, including five children aged one to seven years," Agrawal said, adding that Chhatarpur collector Parth Jaiswal called him and assured that they would be brought back to India safely.

"There is some peace today, but the market is completely closed. A hotel owner gave us food from behind closed shutter," he said.

Another member of the group said they were having hard time obtaining food and water as the hotel where they are staying has run out of supplies.

One has to go out to buy bread and snacks which is risky, he said. "If the situation remains like this, it will get worse," he added.

"Now the Nepal Army has taken over the streets, but protesters are still demonstrating violently," the man said.

CM Yadav took to X to assure the stranded state residents.

"It has come to my notice that members of some families of Chhatarpur in the state are in Nepal. Concerned about them, I have given instructions to the officials. Efforts are being made for their safe return to India by coordinating with the authorities of the Government of India," he said.

Collector Parth Jaiswal told PTI that he spoke to some members of the group, and efforts are being made to evacuate them safely.

"Regular air service will start from Thursday. We are working as per the advisory of the Government of India," he said.

Lalita Yadav, BJP MLA from Chhatarpur, said chief minister Yadav has assured that immediate action will be taken.

At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led by the 'Gen Z' group in the last two days in Nepal, police and officials said on Wednesday.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed a nationwide curfew.