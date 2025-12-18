14 wholesalers raided over counterfeit cigarettes in Delhi NCR

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police, with KT&G has conducted coordinated raids on 14 wholesalers across Delhi NCR against the sale of counterfeit ESSE cigarettes, the company said on Thursday.

The raids were carried out in coordination with its legal partner and enforcement authorities under directions of the Delhi High Court, where KT&G has filed a civil case against 14 defendants allegedly involved in the illegal trade, it said in a statement.

During the single-day operation, court-appointed local commissioners seized cigarette products bearing the ESSE trademark from multiple locations.

Available documents at the premises were also inspected, but no systematic records were found, indicating the unorganised nature of the counterfeit supply chain, it said.

KT&G said the action disrupted illegal distribution networks.

The Delhi NCR raids are part of a broader nationwide strategy to curb the proliferation of illicit and counterfeit tobacco products, the company said, adding that similar enforcement actions are planned in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad in the coming weeks. PTI BM PRK PRK