14 workers injured in fire at jewellery-making unit in Surat

Surat, Sep 24 (PTI) Fourteen workers were injured when a fire broke out at a jewellery manufacturing unit in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday, officials said.

The condition of two of the injured workers was serious, they said.

The fire broke out after leakage in a gas pipeline used to melt gold for manufacturing jewellery on the third floor of the building, Surat Municipal Corporation's in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

As many as 14 workers suffered burn injuries, with two of them being in serious condition, due to fire at the RV Ornaments, a Katargam police station official said.

"Leakage of gas from the pipeline on the third floor of the building caused a flash fire, leaving 14 workers with burn injuries, two of them being serious," Pareek said.

Six fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze, another fire official said.

The blaze was brought under control before it could spread any further, he said.