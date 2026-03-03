14-year boy killed in leopard attack in Dudhwa buffer zone in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A 14-year boy was killed in a leopard attack in the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here on Monday night, officials said The body was recovered Tuesday morning near a railway track near Khairatiya village in north Nighasan range of Dudhwa, officials said, adding that it bore several bite injuries.

The deceased was identified as Raj Kamal (14), a resident of Jasnagar village under Tikonia police station area, officials said.

Deputy Director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Kirti Chaudhary said the boy was walking near the railway track on Monday night when a leopard attacked and killed him.

She added that further proceedings were in progress and compensation would be provided as per norms.