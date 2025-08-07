14-year-old boy beaten, forced to lick spit by classmates in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A Class 8 student was allegedly thrashed with an iron pipe and forced to lick spit by his classmates here, police said on Thursday.

Initial investigation suggest that the assault was in retaliation to a teasing incident at school, a police officer said.

The incident, which occurred on July 26 in the Chiluatal area, came to light after a video of the assault surfaced on social media on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the victim and the accused -- all minors and students of the same class -- had a heated argument in school earlier that day.

In her complaint, the victim's mother said after school hours her 14-year-old son was taken to an isolated spot in Khutwa, where he was assaulted with an iron rod and humiliated.

"They forced him to lick spit and threatened to shoot him in public if he spoke out. The trauma has left my son terrified and he has locked himself inside the house since," she told police. The accused allegedly recorded the entire assault and uploaded it online to mock the boy.

In the video the boy, in school uniform, is seen purportedly being hit by his classmates with an iron pipe and then forced to lick their spit from the ground.

Chiluatal Station House Officer (SHO) Atul Srivastava confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the two juvenile accused.

"Preliminary probe reveals that the assault was in retaliation to a teasing incident at school. The video is being examined and appropriate legal action will be taken," he said.