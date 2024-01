Latur (Maha), Jan 13 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was found murdered in Udgir tehsil of Latur district on Saturday.

The body of Santosh Govind Ghuge was found in an agricultural field near Kumtha village, said a police official.

His face was mutilated and the head tonsured by the unidentified assailants, he said.

A case of murder was registered at Udgir rural police station and inspector Arvind Pawar was conducting further investigation, the official added. PTI COR KRK